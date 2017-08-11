RSSB has produced a new set of standards that it hopes will clarify the safety obligations of heritage rail operators.

RSSB said the new standards would replace the ‘older obsolete standards’ which are currently used by the sector.

Three new standards are being proposed covering ‘Technical requirements for heritage vehicles’, ‘Certification of heritage vehicles’ and ‘Operation of heritage trains’.

Setting out the new standards, RSSB says that although heritage vehicles may still be required to meet current accessibility standards and operate with modern signalling and train protection systems, allowances had to be made to allow some older vehicles to operate.

In the past this was done by applying for a derogation from a particular standard but RSSB said its new suite of standards will address this, covering ‘all engineering and operational aspects’ of running heritage stock.

RSSB said in a post on its website, ‘The popularity and growth in the use of heritage steam and diesel locomotives, combined with operational experience, has led to a more structured framework of standards being proposed to help operators meet key safety requirements.

‘They replace older obsolete standards which lacked detail and had failed to keep up with growth in the heritage sector.’

The new standards are currently out for consultation but RSSB said it hoped they could be published before the end of the year.

