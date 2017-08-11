Seaton Rail is returning in 2017 to support the RailStaff Awards once again.

Seaton Rail will be putting its name against the Trainer or Training Team of the Year category at the awards evening this October. It comes at a time where the company is working hard to develop its own training department.

‘The RailStaff Awards is a great platform to celebrate the success of individuals in the railway industry. It is an honour to be a part of that by sponsoring at the event,’ said the company’s managing director and founder, Shane Seaton.

ACCREDITATION

Shane launched Seaton Rail in 1995 and now runs the company alongside his son, Matthew.

Based in Bridlington, the company’s core business is possession and works planning services. In 2008, it also began offering contingent labour supply, training and on-track protection and warning services. It is the training department which, in recent months, has gone from strength to strength.

Courses provided by Seaton Rail range from track safety training, to health and safety and first aid. The company is also approved by Network Rail to carry out the vital workplace assessments which are required to maintain safety and standards within the industry.

Last month, the company confirmed that from June it would be offering three-day Safe Work Leader courses from its facilities in Bridlington and Goole. The previous month, it announced it was now accredited to offer Individual Working Alone (IWA), Controller of Site Safety (COSS), COSS

Overhead Line Permit (COSS OLP) and COSS Conductor Rail Permit Testing using a Live Line Tester (COSS CRP LLT) training courses.

Seaton Rail is an approved Rail Training Accreditation Scheme provider (RTAS) through the National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR) and is a member of the Association of Railway Training Providers (ARTP) and the British Safety Council.

Shane himself is involved in staff training in his role as compliance manager. The position involves conducting inductions, delivering training sessions and distributing safety bulletins and chairing safety meetings.

SO MUCH FUN

Shane directly trains the company’s new trainers and understands the important role they play in a skills-short industry. He was at last year’s event to see NTRS pick up the 2016 award. Throughout the years, the category has recognised trainers and teams from various disciplines from those providing customer service to those delivering the Samaritans suicide intervention courses.

‘It was an enjoyable evening from start to finish,’ said Shane, describing the Hollywood/ Bollywood-themed event. ‘We are still talking about last year’s event, it was so much fun.’

Adds Shane, ‘It is hugely important to recognise the success of individuals in the industry.’

There’s still plenty of time to nominate someone for this year’s RailStaff Awards. Visit www. railstaffawards.com/nominate

If you know someone who has made a life-saving intervention, nominate them now for the 2017 RailStaff Awards at www. railstaffawards.com/nominate