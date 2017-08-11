Images of what some of Greater Anglia’s (GA) new fleet of trains could look like have been revealed.

The operator has released a number of computer-generated pictures of what customers can expect of the 58-train Stadler Flirt fleet, which is being built in Switzerland.

The trains will enter passenger service from 2019 on intercity and regional routes as well as the Stansted Express.

A bi-mode and intercity train at Ipswich station. Credit: Greater Anglia. A CGI side-view of a bi-mode train. Credit: Greater Anglia.

In total, GA is spending £1.4 billion on replacing its current fleet with 169 new trains. Of that 58 trains are being made by Stadler and the rest by Bombardier in Derby.

Managing director Jamie Burles said, ‘We’re very excited about our new trains. They’re part of our transformation of the railway in East Anglia. They will enable us to provide a nicer travelling environment and more seats, as well as faster, more frequent and more reliable journeys.’

