Network Rail has closed a level crossing in Doncaster after a number of youngsters have been caught disregarding safety measures.

Penny’s level crossing, Rossington, has been temporarily closed after Network Rail captured footage of youngsters sitting on the crossing, standing nearby to passing trains and riding bikes across it.

Almost 200 trains on the East Coast main line pass through the area at speeds of up to 125mph each day.

Signs have been installed to inform members of the public that they can cross the line via a footbridge 500 yards away.

Network Rail’s community safety manager Vicki Beadle said, ‘As well as the high frequency and speeds of the trains, the crossing also has overhead line equipment, which carries 25,000 volts of electricity and would deliver a powerful electric shock to anyone coming into contact with the wires.

‘The railway is not a playground and it’s vital that users treat crossings with the respect they deserve. We will be visiting schools and colleges in the area to highlight how important it is to follow safety warnings at level crossings, but we can’t do this until schools return in September.

‘This closure will be in place until October, but, as the summer holidays continue, we are asking parents to make sure they know where their children are playing, as well as informing them on how to stay safe on the railway.’

The crossing was closed on June 3 and is expected to re-open on October 8.

Read more: Cambridgeshire can be ‘UK’s Silicon Valley’ with help of new railway station