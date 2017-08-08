Middlesbrough council is drawing up a masterplan to make Middlesbrough railway station a strategic transport hub in the near future.

With funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and First Group, the study will support the Department for Transport’s view that stations should be more than a transport interchange, offering facilities and amenities as well.

The study, which will be conducted by consultants BDP, will build upon the £2.7 million work Network Rail is currently undertaking to repair the roof and stonework at the station.

Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald said, ‘This is an important milestone and further evidence of the commitment there is to breathe new life into the centre of our town.

‘The station is an important part of our heritage but will also be a new 21st century portal into the evolving city-scape right in the heart of Tees Valley.

‘What we want to achieve is an impressive rail terminal which matches our ambition and aspiration and which is fit to receive the first London King’s Cross direct service in 2020.’

