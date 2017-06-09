A Shropshire railway station could be yours for £50,000 shy of a million pounds.

Coalport – which opened in 1863 and closed a century later – has been converted into a family home complete with a profitable hospitality business, according to Nick Tart Estate Agents, which has the property listed on its website.

Instead of the expected ticketing office, toilet and waiting room, the station house has been refurbished into a five bedroom home. There’s also a waiting room on the platform opposite, which is currently being used as an office.

For the holidaying rail enthusiasts, within the two acre site are two luxuriously self-catered railway carriages – one two bedroom, the other three – too.

Let’s hope not, but give it 100 years and you – or most likely your grandchild – might find yourself spending a night at one of the UK’s newest stations or – better still – owning it!

