A British Transport Police officer was injured in the London Bridge attack on June 3 after receiving wounds to his head, arm and leg.

The unnamed officer remains in a serious condition in hospital but has released the following statement through the force:

‘I am truly moved and overwhelmed by all the support and comments that I’ve received, not only from people in this country but across the world.

‘Like every police officer who responded, I was simply doing my job. I didn’t expect the level of love and well wishes I have received.

‘I feel like I did what any other person would have done. I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more and I want you to know I did everything I could.

‘I am so proud of my colleagues from BTP and everyone from the other emergency services who were on shift that night and did everything they could in the face of danger. I especially want to thank the officers who saved my life and kept me alive. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.

‘Saturday night changed my life, like I’m sure it has for many others. My thoughts are with the people who died in the attack, but also with those that were injured and are recovering in hospital, including the three other officers that were injured, and all the members of the public who rushed to help.’

