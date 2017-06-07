The Postal Museum – home to the underground Mail Rail system – has announced its official launch date.

Based in London, the heritage attraction will open its doors to the public on July 28, 2017.

Run by the Postal Heritage Trust, the museum will feature a number of noteworthy exhibition pieces from across five centuries and will give visitors the chance to ride on the railway system under the capital.

After taking in the museum, visitors will descend into the old engineering depot of Mail Rail – which is more than 100 years-old – and board a miniature train which will transport them through its narrow tunnels.

The interactive train ride will pass through and stop at the original Mount Pleasant station platforms, where audio visual display will take riders back in time, giving an insight into the heyday of the hidden railway.

Read more: