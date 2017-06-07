Greater Anglia has unveiled a mock-up of one of its new Stadler Flirt trains at its Norwich depot.

In total the train operating company (TOC) is spending £600 million on 378 new carriages from Stadler’s in Switzerland, which are due to enter service from 2019.

The Flirt’s will have ‘fast’ Wi-Fi according to the TOC, with air conditioning, plug points and better access because of a lower floor design.

They are due to operate between Norwich and London, on the Stansted Express, and on regional routes.

The trains will operate in the following configurations on the following routes:

10 electric 12-carriage intercity trains, for Great Eastern Main Line, Norwich, Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich, Manningtree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Stratford and London Liverpool Street

10 electric 12-carriage trains for the Stansted Express service

24 four-carriage and 14 three-carriage bi-mode trains, for Marks Tey to Sudbury, Norwich to Sheringham, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Cambridge, and Ipswich to Felixstowe, Lowestoft, Cambridge and Peterborough.

Take a tour of the new mock-up:

Greater Anglia deputy managing director Mike Kean said: “We are very excited to be replacing every single one of our trains and very pleased to be able to offer stakeholders and rail user groups a glimpse of what’s to come by showing them the mock-up.

“Replacing all of our trains represents the biggest ever investment in trains in East Anglia.”

