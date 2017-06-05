Greater Manchester light rail operator Metrolink has launched a specially designed tram in response to the Manchester Arena attack.

Paying tribute to the city’s spirit following the bombing on May 22, Tram 3022 features a worker bee, which has become an iconic symbol of the city.

The ‘Spirit of Manchester’ tram will run across the network.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “The incredible spirit of the people of Manchester has been what has sustained us all since last week.

“Our city has come together and the unity we have shown has made Manchester a beacon of hope around the world.”

The tram also carried a number of people to the One Love Manchester charity concert on June 4. Speaking before the concert Andy Burnham added: “The Manchester Bee has taken on a new significance over recent days and it is fitting that we display it proudly on the Metrolink as many of us head to what will be a memorable and moving event.”

