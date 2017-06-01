Members of the public living in the West Midlands are being reminded they can air their views on how £3.4 billion investment should be spent on improving the area’s transport network.

From tram extensions in Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country to new suburban rail lines, the money will be spent by Transport for West Midlands over the next decade to unlock the area’s economic potential following the arrival of HS2.

A six week consultation on its plan – the 2026 Draft Delivery Plan, which will set out a timetable for the construction of schemes. – concludes on June 9.

The responses will be considered when work begins on compiling the final version of the plan later this year.

Managing director of Transport for West Midlands Laura Shoaf said: “We want to hear people’s views on these proposed transport schemes that we feel will support the WMCA’s wider goals for economic growth, housing and skills.

“This blueprint has a key role to play in the future prosperity of our region, which is why I would encourage people to take this opportunity to have their say.”

