A new digital learning programme will transform the way DB Cargo’s drivers learn their routes.

Traditionally, drivers have had to learn a route by physically travelling over it but – thanks to a collaboration with Track Access Services – drivers are able to do this digitally.

The rail freight operator has filmed routes across the country using a specialist camera to create an online programme that drivers can access via tablet or computer.

This means that drivers can easily review the route multiple times while reducing the number of trains on the UK rail network, and therefore cost too.

Head of resources at DB Cargo Andrew Byrne said: “This has opened up huge potential for us and for the whole rail industry as it provides a more efficient and effective method for route learning and retention of route knowledge.

“We have filmed around 40 per cent of the UK rail network, covering a substantial number of routes already. We are continuing our work so that we can roll out digital route learning even further.”