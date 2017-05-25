Drivers, guards, cleaners, station staff and managers from one train operating company are to turn a shade of orange for one day.

Great Western Railway staff along the Cheltenham to London Paddington line will be wearing an item of orange clothing to raise money for charity Meningitis Now on May 26.

Staff wearing an item of orange clothing have been asked to make a £1 donation and members of the public can donate too – or seek advice – from the Meningitis Now staff that will be based at every stop on the route, that includes: Cheltenham Spa, Gloucester, Stroud, Kemble, Swindon, Didcot Parkway, Reading and London Paddington.

As part of the event the ‘Meningitis Trust’ named locomotive will be in service and running along the South Cotswold line starting from Cheltenham at 8:31am, and then heading to London Paddington to arrive at 10.45am.