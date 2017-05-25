If you’re a rail enthusiast looking for a new home we may have just found the dream location for you.

Clive Emson auctioneers has listed Torre Signal Box (pictured above) on its website for a guide price of £85,000 to £115,000.

The former box and three-storey property is situated on the platform of Torre railway station, Torquay, and even has planning permission to transform it into a holiday home.

The website listing describes it as a “truly spectacularly rare opportunity” and adds that it is “one of the most unique conversion/development opportunities for miles around”.

The ground floor is the living area, the first floor has a bedroom with en-suite facilities and a landing and the second floor has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.

According to Historic England, Torre Signal Box was built in 1921 and is a listed building.

One thing is for certain, there would be no excuse for missing your train in the morning.