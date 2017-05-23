Passengers will be unable to stop at Rotherham Central station this bank holiday weekend as Network Rail conduct work in preparation for the Tram Train pilot.

Essential engineering works will take place to demolish and replace College Road bridge this weekend, meaning the station will close following the last train on May 26 and re-open for the first train on May 29.

While the station is closed Network Rail will install a higher bridge at College Road to allow the overhead lines that will power Tram Trains to be safely fitted underneath.

Engineers will also bring the signalling system for the Tram Train into operation.

The Tram Train pilot is delivered by South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, Network Rail, Northern, Stagecoach Supertram and the Department for Transport.

It will enable vehicles to run on both the Stagecoach Supertram system and the national rail network between Sheffield and Rotherham once it is complete.