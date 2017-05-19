Transport for London has revealed that more passengers than ever are using mobile phones to pay for their fares.

The local government body – which is responsible for the capital’s Tube and tram network, as well as most of the internal National Rail services – recorded around 31 million ‘pay as you go’ journey’s from 2016 to 2017, the highest figure it has recorded yet.

This figure accounts for almost one in 10 contactless journeys in total across the network.

Android, Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay can all be used to make pay as you go contactless smartphone payments by touching the device on a yellow card reader, much like a customer would use an Oyster card.

Transport for London has accepted contactless payments on the Tube and rail since September 2014.