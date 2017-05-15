An unexploded World War II bomb has forced the closure of the Birmingham New Street to Lichfield Trent Valley line.

According to London Midland, the section will be closed for the rest of the day (May 15) with emergency services in attendance.

The TOC is advising passengers affected by the disruption to use alternative transport to complete their journeys.

West Midlands Police has said that the explosive device was found at a construction site in Priory Road.

Officers were called to the scene at 9.45am and after an initial consultation a precautionary 500m perimeter was put in place, with houses and businesses in the surrounding area being evacuated and, because it runs parallel to the A38, train services affected too.

In addition the police said that a bomb squad was on route to the site as of the last update.