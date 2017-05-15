The Central metro station in Newcastle has been twinned with Tower Hill Tube station in London to share best practice as tourism gateways in their respective areas.

Nexus – the public body which owns and manages Metro – welcomed 18 frontline staff, including workers from Tower Hill station, for a knowledge sharing day on May 11.

The two stations were twinned because both are situated close to visitor attractions, hotels and shops.

Metro services director Chris Carson said: “This visit has been a great experience for Metro staff. They have had the chance to meet with their colleagues from London Underground and talk with them face to face about a whole range of issues connected with customer care.

“By sharing knowledge we will be able to make improvements to what we offer our customers here in Tyne and Wear.”