Passengers across Scotland will benefit from new digital customer information screens (DCIS) which are being rolled out across 28 stations.

In total ScotRail Alliance has already installed – or will soon be installing – 94 DCISs at stations across the country by the end of the summer.

The new screens are brighter, clearer and show real-time data for connecting transport such as nearby bus, ferry or flight times, alongside train times.

Currently “dot matrix” signs can only display text and basic diagrams but the HD screens will give more detailed information with images and video on train disruptions.

ScotRail Alliance’s programmes director Ian McConnell said: “We’re working hard to improve and renew stations across our network. Customer information is hugely important, and the more detail the better.”

The stations that have already had or will soon have new DCIs are as follows: