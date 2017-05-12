Piling will begin on a stretch of the Midland Mainline in Northamptonshire this weekend (May 13 and 14) as part of the ongoing work to electrify the line.

Between Kettering and Corby, Network Rail will mostly be piling – installing foundations for the masts and gantries every 50 to 60 metres that will carry electrified wires along the railway – overnight to minimise the disruption to passenger services. The work is expected to last for several months.

Residents have been told to expected some disturbance as piling involves driving cylindrical steel piles deep into the ground to provide a secure base for gantries and is, therefore, a noisy activity.

In addition, from Friday night (May 12) until Saturday (May 13) morning, Network Rail will be carrying out essential trackside vegetation clearance from Glendon Hall to Little Oakley and from Little Irchester to Kettering.