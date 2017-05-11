A leaked version of the Labour party’s election manifesto includes plans to nationalise Britain’s railways.

Among a number of proposals, the draft manifesto, which had been leaked to several media outlets, advocates bringing the railway back into public ownership as existing franchise agreements expire.

Under the plans, Labour will introduction a Public Ownership of the Railways Bill to repeal the Railways Act of 1993, which privatised the railways, if the Labour party is successful in the general election on 8 June.

Building on the platform of the publicly owned Network Rail, a new public rolling stock company would be formed too.

The manifesto reads: “In public ownership, we will deliver real improvements for passengers by freezing fares, introducing free wi-fi across the network, ensuring safe staffing levels and ending driver-only operation, and by improving accessibility for disabled people.”