Lincolnshire County Council has appointed a community rail partnership officer (CRPO) to promote the Poacher Line.

Kaye Robinson will work with key stakeholders – including line operator East Midlands Trains and community groups – to build closer relations, organise events and bring about improvements on the line.

One of her key roles will be to extend the station adopter scheme, which sees groups of volunteers become the “eyes and ears” of the TOC, reporting faults, station issues and helping to develop gardens to ensure stations – many of which are unstaffed – are looked after.

Lincolnshire County Council’s matrix transport manager Paul Sanders said: “We want to make rail a more attractive option, encouraging as many people as possible to leave the car at home and take the train.

“Kaye will not only drive forward improvements along the Poacher Line, but will help put these stations at the heart of their community.”

The Poacher Line originates at Nottingham and runs through Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Wainfleet before terminating at Skegness.

Kaye began her role in April.