Tom Lee has been appointed as the RSSB’s new director of standards.

Since May 2016 Mr Lee has been acting director of standards and now takes over the role permanently with immediate effect.

He joined the company in 2002 and brings a wealth of experience as an experienced railway engineer with him.

RSSB’s CEO Mark Phillips said: “Tom has a long and distinguished career as a signalling specialist and detailed knowledge of relevant national and European legislation, including interoperability directives and technical specifications for interoperability.

“He is a dedicated advocate of the positive role standards can play in creating an effective, safe framework which supports the industry and I know he is looking forward to helping to continue to shape the future, building on the work he has already begun while acting director.”

Mr Lee added that he is pleased to be working with the industry to “bust some of the myths” surrounding standards.

He said: “Standards can, and should, reflect the most suitable, economical and safe way to do something – too often the perception is the opposite and I hope to change this.

“In addition, the landscape in which we work is set to change, both from within the industry and as we leave the European Union, so there will be many challenges ahead.”