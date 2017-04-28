A railway station in Ingatestone, Essex, has re-opened following a £2.4 million restoration and repair scheme.

A disused ticket office has been given a new lease of life as a coffee shop, customer toilets have been upgraded and the footbridge has been refurbished as part of the works.

In addition, both platforms have been resurfaced, repaired and widened, a new waiting room has been created and upgrades have been made to platform canopies and other station buildings.

Take a look around the upgraded Ingatestone station.

Greater Anglia was able to conduct the work thanks to a £151,000 contribution from the Railway Heritage Trust, to help restore parts of the station to its former glory.

Another scheme, funded by the Rail Development Group and Essex County Council, has seen new cycle storage facilities installed with room for 48 bikes.

Andy Savage, executive director of the Railway Heritage Trust, said: “The Trust has been pleased to make a second investment into this superb historic station.

“In the late 1980s we invested in the restoration of the buildings on Platform 1 and the forecourt, and now, almost thirty years later, we have been able to see the footbridge restored and the London-bound building brought back into railway use.

“We congratulate Greater Anglia on the scheme, which shows how it is possible to sympathetically use the railway’s Victorian heritage to serve the needs of today’s railway and its passengers.”

Ingatestone station re-opened to the public on April 27.