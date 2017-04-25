Network Rail is putting the final touches to Cambridge’s new railway station, which will open on May 21.

Located in the suburb of Chesterton, Cambridge North will serve the science and business parks and communities to the north of the city.

The three-platform station is being built by Network Rail and will be operated by Greater Anglia. Solar panels on site will provide up to 10 per cent of the station’s power.

The station will serve Greater Anglia trains on the Cambridge to London Liverpool Street and Cambridge to Norwich routes.

Plans are already in place to add a direct Greater Anglia Norwich to Stansted Airport service in 2019 which will also stop at Cambridge North.

Passengers will also be able to use the Great Northern service to London King’s Cross from the new station.

Managing director of Greater Anglia Jamie Burles said, ‘The existing station at Cambridge is one of our busiest stations. This station should relieve some of the pressure on it.

‘It takes about 30 minutes to drive from Cambridge station to Cambridge North, but just six minutes by train, so it should be a great boost to people commuting to work in the science park, or for people commuting from northern suburbs or villages.

‘It’s a fantastic design, incorporating Cambridge’s innovative heritage, and one of the most environmentally-friendly stations on the network.

‘Cambridge is a thriving city and this station will help to make rail travel even more attractive, as well as supporting the continued growth of the local economy.’

Bob Menzies, Cambridgeshire County Council’s service director for strategy and development, added, ‘We developed a design in partnership with Network Rail that integrated all the local transport into the new station. We very much see it as an integrated transport hub.

‘It had to function well as a railway station, be reasonably economical to build but also resonate with Cambridge. I think that it will come to be a bit of a landmark.’

Cambridge North, which is expected to ease congestion, includes parking for 1,000 bicycles and 450 cars and will be served by local bus services.

Driver training is currently underway to familiarise staff with the track layout and signal positions.