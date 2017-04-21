Plans for a new airport parkway station in Leeds have been given the go ahead after the Department for Transport (DfT) approved £173.5 million of funding.

Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority applied for the money to make ‘transformational’ changes to its transport system, including the new parkway station, improvements at a number of its existing railway stations and improvements in bus and park and ride services.

In addition, the plans include new rail stations at Thorpe Park and the White Rose/Millshaw Business Park; improving access at Cross Gates, Morley and Horsforth rail stations; and an expansion of the car park at New Pudsey.

The new parkway station will sit on the Leeds and Harrogate line and will serve the Leeds Bradford Airport and act as a park and ride in both directions.

The DfT’s £173.5 million investment, coupled with further support from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and other private sector stakeholders, increases the total funding package available to in excess of £270 million for the overall transport changes.

Combined Authority chair councillor Keith Wakefield, ‘Leeds City Council’s plans to build on successful developments on the county’s rail and bus networks are in line with the Combined Authority’s aim of developing a modern integrated transport network that benefits the whole of Leeds City Region.

‘Better rail connections and more new stations linked into HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and, based upon the popularity of Elland Road, further Park and Ride schemes such as the 1,000-space facility being built at Temple Green in east Leeds, will support economic growth and link people with new jobs that are being created.’