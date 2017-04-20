East Midlands Trains has announced an extra 50 car parking spaces are set to be created at Loughborough station.

Situated to the left-hand side of the current car park, the new spaces will be created on a piece of land that is currently used by Network Rail and will be lit and covered by CCTV.

Work will take place over the summer of 2017 with the hope of letting the public use them by August.

Jake Kelly, managing director for East Midlands Trains, ‘We regularly receive feedback from people asking for more spaces as the current car park is so well used, so we’re really pleased to be able to deliver this for our customers.’

Nicky Morgan, MP for Loughborough, ‘I’d like to thank East Midlands Trains and Network Rail for taking on board the comments from their customers about the need for more car parking spaces.

‘It is great to see Loughborough station is so popular but I know the lack of parking spaces was worrying constituents so I hope this means they will now be able to focus on their journeys instead.’