Weed-eliminating firm Weedfree on Track has been awarded £2 million to grow its business in Europe.

The Huddersfield-based company uses an advanced weed control train, which uses environmentally efficient technology, to spray the tracks, providing weed control and de-vegetation services to state railways in Europe.

With the investment it is looking to add a second weed control train.

It currently has long-term contracts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Norway and is looking to secure further contracts on the continent and move into the North American market.

To secure the purchase of the new train, Enterprise Ventures SME Loans provided a £300,000 debt funding package and Finance Yorkshire invested £200,000 from its Business Loans fund.

Ian Atkinson, investment manager with Enterprise Ventures, said: “Weeds left untreated can create a fire and safety hazard, damage buildings and plant, obscure sight lines and create security problems at site boundaries.

“Weedfree on Track can resolve the problem by clearing sites swiftly and safely and its increasing overseas client base is recognition of its expertise.

“This funding will help the company to flourish and grow in Europe and beyond.”

Weedfree On Track currently has five members of staff.