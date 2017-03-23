Ahead of the full re-opening of the Settle – Carlisle line, more than 5,000 people took advantage of several regular timetabled steam services laid on by Northern Rail.

Hauled by the A1 locomotive, Tornado, the special service between Appleby and Settle proved a hit with rail staff and public alike.

Tourists and locals have had to contend with disrupted services for more than a year following a landslip at Eden Brows in February 2016.

Says Paul Barnfield, regional director at Northern, ‘Tornado’s visit to the Settle and Carlisle line has been fantastic. During the three days more than 5,500 people travelled on the steam services and it was great to see so many Northern customers entering into the spirit of the celebration.’

After a long struggle for survival the line is now recognised as an integral part of the national rail network providing a much needed secondary route to the heavily trafficked West Coast Main Line. ‘It was the perfect curtain raiser for the re-opening of the Leeds- Settle-Carlisle route on 31 March,’ said Douglas Hodgins, chairman of the Friends of the Settle – Carlisle Line.