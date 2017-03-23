Siemens Rail Automation is re-organising its UK structure to better develop the rail industry’s digital revolution while at the same time maintaining focus on main line and light rail work.

Says Rob Morris, Siemens’ director of operations, ‘In making these changes, we are ensuring that our regional delivery teams remain strong, focused and sufficiently resourced to deliver the traditional mainline and metro renewal and enhancement signalling schemes, while at the same time establishing a new team to focus on the development and effective integration of digital train control and passenger information technologies.’

Led by Rob Morris, the new structure sees Mark Ferrer (pictured) appointed operations director Digital Railway. Ferrer will have responsibility for new technology, control systems and communication information systems, as well as for a newly created ‘Mobility Digitalisation’ unit. This team will bring together products and systems from across the Siemens organisation, developing solutions that will both enhance the operation of the railway and enable a fully integrated, information-led transport network to be created.

Also reporting to Rob Morris will be Richard Cooper and Matt Kent, who take on the roles of operations director east and operations director west respectively. Both will retain their existing roles as delivery directors for Scotland and the Midlands but will now have additional responsibilities for other delivery offices within the existing structure. Adrian Stubbs continues in his role as delivery director mass transit and international.

Siemens Rail Automation is a global leader in the design, supply, installation and commissioning of track-side and train-borne signalling and train control solutions. Its portfolio includes train control, interlocking systems, operations control systems, components, track vacancy detection, level-crossing protection, rail communications, cab radios, station systems and cargo automation for both passenger and freight rail operators.

Siemens employs over 14,000 people in the UK, with 1,650 people working in the Rail Automation division.