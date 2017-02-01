Rail staff and contractors have been helping create a wildflower meadow at Walthamstow Wetlands.

Network Rail and its main contractor, Murphy, are electrifying the railway between Gospel Oak and Barking ahead of the introduction of four-car electric trains from 2018. New trains will be twice as long as well as quieter and greener.

The Walthamstow Wetlands project will transform ten functioning reservoirs covering approximately 500 acres into a new urban reserve for London.

The project is currently under construction, and with the help of enthusiastic teams from Network Rail and Murphy it will include a new wildflower meadow. The site designated wildflower meadow has been cleared of fly tipped waste, brambles and buddleia.

Says Andres Giannetti, Murphy project director, ‘It was fantastic to see our volunteers helping out with wildflower grassland restoration. Species- rich grasslands are one of our most threatened habitats and improving them is important for the long-term survival of many plants, invertebrates and birds.’

The 14 mile long Gospel Oak to Barking route will reopen in late February with the re-introduction of two-car trains.