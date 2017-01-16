With Network Rail under pressure to increase the efficiency and reliability of its delivery of major projects, an extensive review is looking into all barriers that prevent alternative project delivery models.

Professor Peter Hansford, a past president of the Institution of Civil Engineers and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, agreed to chair the review. Operating independently of the Network Rail Executive, the Hansford Review will make recommendations directly to the Network Rail board.

In announcing this move, Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said, ‘We need to act more like a private business with customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do.

‘Led by Peter, this review is due to start immediately and demonstrates mine and the company’s commitment to identify and break down any barriers that currently discourage either third party funding and financing of projects, innovation or new models of delivery.

‘Peter has a wealth of experience in delivering complex infrastructure projects and in reviewing them. I’m delighted he’s agreed to head up this important review so that we can find out what we need to do to embrace competition at every stage of a project, and start doing it.’

The members of the review panel include:

• Alistair Gordon – chief executive officer, Keolis;

• Andy Milner – chief executive officer, Amey;

• John Smith – managing director, GB Railfreight;

• Matthew Symes – partner, Concerto;

• Mike Gerrard – independent expert;

• Zara Lamont – performance improvement director, Carillion.

The panel has now appealed for evidence from the industry, to be submitted by 31 January 2017. All submissions will be treated as private correspondence between the contributor and the review chairman, and any content subsequently utilised within the review’s report will be anonymous and unattributed.

Professor Hansford is particularly interested in hearing from RailStaff readers.

Says Peter, ‘I am keen to hear from any RailStaff readers interested in the future funding and delivery of Britain’s railway. To contribute to my review please email, in confidence, to peterhansfordreview@nichols.uk.com by 31 January.’

Further evidence will come from the final report of a project group convened by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to investigate alternative ways to deliver and finance enhancements. This group has representatives from Network Rail, train operating companies and construction contractors, so representing the RDG and the whole of the rail industry.

The Hansford Review is due to submit its report in spring 2017.