Orion Rail & Training Services (ORTS), part of Orion Group, has opened a new training facility at Wigan Springs Branch.

Transforming a derelict building into a training complex, the Orion Wigan Rail & Training Centre will become the headquarters for Orion Group’s burgeoning rail business.

As a fully accredited and certified rail service provider to Network Rail – also accredited by the National Skills Academy for Railway Engineering (NSARE), the new facility will deliver both knowledge and skills to an expanding team.

The Wigan Centre will offer safety critical training which will comprise commercial-based training for already competent staff looking to upskill and looking for recertification. Allied training will focus on management, supervisory and occupational health training. This will provide added value, potentially opening up additional revenue paths in rail or associated industry sectors.

Nurturing the next generation of rail talent, ORTS will also develop apprenticeship and training opportunities for 16-24 year olds, with a focus on unemployed school leavers, disadvantaged groups and former armed forces personnel.

Says Jeff Sykes, operations director at Orion Group, ‘We are currently in a strong position to be expanding the business, increasing our presence across the UK.

The opening of the Orion Wigan Rail & Training Centre headquarters signals our commitment to develop further our railway expertise. With the centre increasing its portfolio of valuable programmes, this educational training scheme provides employees with a solid understanding married with the essential skills that are needed to pursue a successful career within the industry.’